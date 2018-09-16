Spotify to increase download limit for off-line listening

The Swedish streaming music service Spotify has announced that it's significantly increasing the number of songs its subscribers can download for off-line listening.Before, you could download up to 3,333 songs per device, and up to three devices.Now, subscribers are allowed up to 10,000 songs per device, on up to five devices.That's potentially 50,000 songs if you have that many devices.These expanded limits come as phone makers boost the amount of storage on their devices.------