Swiss designers unveil solar-powered yacht

Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on September 23, 2018.

Now you can sail the seven seas without having to stop to refuel.

Swiss designers have unveiled a solar-powered yacht.

It's topped with enough solar panels to cover a full-sized tennis court.

That allows it to have an unlimited range using nothing but solar power, as long as there is sun.

It reaches a speed of over 20 knots, and its hull has the technology to help keep the yacht still in strong waves.

The 78-foot boat can sleep as many as ten people.

