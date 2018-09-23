Swiss designers unveil solar-powered yacht

Now you can sail the seven seas without having to stop to refuel.Swiss designers have unveiled a solar-powered yacht.It's topped with enough solar panels to cover a full-sized tennis court.That allows it to have an unlimited range using nothing but solar power, as long as there is sun.It reaches a speed of over 20 knots, and its hull has the technology to help keep the yacht still in strong waves.The 78-foot boat can sleep as many as ten people.------