Swiss movie theater offers a bedroom cinema

Movie theaters are getting pretty fancy these days with dine-in services, full bars, and reclining seats.

Now, in Switzerland, you can see the new releases by lounging in your own bedroom cinema.

The French company Pathe opened the Swiss theater last week and this is the optional VIP experience.

You get your own wine and champagne bar, and then choose from some interesting new seating, or sleeping, options.

Social media has so many questions about this, the main one being why?
