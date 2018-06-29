U.S. & WORLD

Taco Bell surveillance camera unplugged during attack

Taco Bell surveillance camera unplugged during attack. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on June 29, 2018. (WPVI)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WPVI) --
In an age where everything can be caught on camera, it can be shocking to find out what's not.

A fight broke out at the checkout line inside a Taco Bell in Sacramento after one woman alleged another woman cut in front of her.

The woman who got attacked was hoping the surveillance video would prove her case. Unfortunately, the incident was not caught on camera.

When the owners checked the tape, they found a young man walking up to plug his phone in, and then the surveillance camera goes black.

Since the incident, the Taco Bell has resolved the camera issue. The camera network has already been rewired and upgraded with a backup battery system so nothing like this can happen again.

