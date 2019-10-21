Technology

Researchers create smartphone case made of artificial human skin

This phone cover might give some people the heebie-jeebies. It's made from artificial skin and it's not the only one.

Researchers say they have also developed faux skin prototypes for other devices.

The idea is to give the user some life-like sensations. The phone case can be tickled and pinched just like human flesh.

The artificial skin is made from silicone and sensors that give it that real-life look and feel.

Marc Teyssier from Telecom ParisTech, along with researchers from HCI Sorbonne Universite and CNRS, developed the artificial skin for mobile devices.



"I also made a nice touchpad," tweeted Teyssier.

"Skin-On Interfaces are devices that augment existing devices with realistic skin," explained Teyssier on the projects website. "When we interact with others, we use skin as interfaces. However the objects of mediated communication - such as the smartphone - still has a cold interface that doesn't allow natural interaction and input. In this project, I wanted to make available the perfect human interface that is the skin for existing devices."

No word yet if and when it will go on sale.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologybizarrebuzzworthyu.s. & worldcellphonesciencesmartphones
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia firefighters battle massive blaze at auto garage
Toddler shot dead, 11-month-old hurt in weekend violence
Cowboys run over Eagles with 37-10 win
Allentown explosion sends 10 homes up in flames
Young Eagles fan sends adorable message to NFL
AccuWeather: Lots of Sun, Milder Today
Michael White speaks out for first time after not guilty verdict
Show More
Walmart sausage products recalled by manufacturer
Woman living in van with more than 300 pet rats
Woman barred from cruise line after daring selfie
West Point says a cadet and an M4 rifle are missing
Tornado rips through Dallas, damaging homes and businesses
More TOP STORIES News