Tinder now required to provide user data to Russian intelligence agencies

A warning for the millions of people swiping left or right on Tinder: your quest for love could open the door to Russian intelligence officials getting your information.

The dating app is now required to provide user data to Russian intelligence agencies.

This opens the door for security services to see private messages and photos.

Tinder was added to a list of online apps and websites required to store user data and communication and hand them over to the Russian government.

It's part of Russia's recent efforts to monitor the internet.

Tinder has not commented on the new policy.
