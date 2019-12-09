Tinder releases 'this year in swipe' trends

With online dating an ever more common part of our culture, it turns out that our dating preferences reveal quite a bit about the next generation.Tinder is out with its so-called "year in swipe", a kind of birds' eye view of the people who use the popular dating app.They say 2019 was the year Gen Z took over, people under 25 now officially the majority of the Tinder community.The most widely used emoji? The facepalm, reflecting their disbelief over what's happening in the world.And to that end, those daters want more than just someone to match with, they want someone to march with.Tinder says daters want to find someone who is a "real lit match", in other words, someone who is authentic and passionate.They want to share causes with their potential partners. Climate change and social justice are two of the most frequently mentioned.As for where daters are swiping, Atlanta, it appears, earned its HOTlanta nickname, with users there showing the largest increase in activity.And, not to be outdone, Philadelphia is fifth among the fastest growing cities for swipes.The city of brotherly love, showing the love on Tinder.