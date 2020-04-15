Tips to keep hackers away while working and learning from home

With so many people working from home and helping kids do schoolwork on the same internet connection, chances are your Wi-Fi is getting a workout and hackers might see an opportunity.
Hackers are looking for ways to access and steal your personal information or your company's information. Consumer Reports offers some tips on how to stay cyber safe while working and learning from home.
Working from home? Cybersecurity, something your company would normally deal with now falls on your shoulders. So what can you do to stay safe? It starts with your router.
"One of the most important things you can do is lock down your router by keeping its firmware up to date," said Bree Fowler, Consumer Reports' tech editor.
When a manufacturer rolls out a firmware update it often includes a security fix, specifically designed to keep hackers out. Instructions on how to update routers vary by brand, but most are updated through a website or app.
"Another thing you can do is change the default password on your router and don't share it with neighbors," Fowler said.
Consumer Reports said to use a long, random string of letters or words with numbers and symbols, or "consider trying a password manager if you need help keeping track of them."
One last tip: Consumer Reports recommends enabling two-factor authentification on accounts whenever its available. It's one more layer of added security just when you need it most.
To protect yourself from phishing email attacks or tech support scams, Consumer Reports recommends that you think before you click. If an email looks shady, delete it and don't open attachments or click on links from people you don't know.
Why is it important to update the operating system on my devices?
Making sure that your operating system is up-to-date ensures that you have all the latest patches and other protections that could keep you safe from hackers. It's important to make sure that your antivirus software is up-to-date too. The companies behind them are constantly releasing updates to protect you against the latest threats.
