Nextdoor offers trick or treating map in your neighborhood

If you're headed out for trick or treating tonight, you might want to check out Nextdoor

If you're headed out for trick or treating this evening, Nextdoor is taking the guesswork as to where to find the candy.

The social networking platform has just launched a trick or treating map that allows users to see which houses are giving out treats. The app also allows neighbors to designate their homes as a trick or treat stop.

Users just log in to the app by creating a free account, and visit their neighborhood map.

Nextdoor is available for desktop use, as well as iOS and Android.

You can see more on their website at nextdoor.com.
