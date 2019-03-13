Trying to load Facebook and Instagram? You may have to wait a while...

Technology

Are you trying to log into Facebook on your phone or desktop? You might have to wait a while because it appears to be down for many users.

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, is also displaying a "failed to load" message for some users when trying to upload photos to the platform.

According to Facebook (for developers), this is a partial outage.

Users took to Twitter to express their concern (but mainly sarcasm).





