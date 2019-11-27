Twitter to delete accounts that are not active

If you have a Twitter account but you are not active with it, the social media company has a warning for you.
Twitter says users who have not logged in for at least six months will have their accounts deleted.
The company says it's an effort to present more accurate, credible information to active users.
The move will not affect those who spend time on Twitter, but don't tweet much.
Twitter defines "activity" as logging in.
