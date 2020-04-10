Coronavirus

University of Pennsylvania team creating face shields for healthcare workers

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A team from the University of Pennsylvania is using technology to help boost supplies for healthcare workers on the front lines.

To help increase the amount of PPE, or personal protective equipment, that's available to our medical workers, a team of University of Pennsylvania engineers, alums, and social entrepreneurs halted their own business operations to mass-produce face shields on 3D printers.

"The people at the front lines are literal men and women in uniform and I think that for us to be able to make a contribution to those people who are risking their lives to protect ours, it feels really good," says Tiffany Yau, of Project SHIELDS.

They're currently creating 400 masks a day, with ten 3D printers around the clock.

The shields are plastic, reusable and can be sanitized.

They are doing this out of Pennovation in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia.

They've made thousands of masks so far for hospital workers all across this area and across the country -- free of cost.

"People are saying that it's a war zone," says Michael Wong of Project SHIELDS. "The shortage of PPE is truly devastating, so it pushes us to ramp up as fast as possible in this most important time."

In the next few months, they hope to produce 100,000 face shields.

Any healthcare worker or system can apply for them.

And anyone can donate to help Project SHIELDS keep production going.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologycoronavirustechnologyupenn
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
How you can help small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis
Order your favorite cocktail mixes from this local bar during quarantine
Jim Gardner talks to VP Mike Pence about COVID-19 threat in Philly
COVID-19: 1,209 cases confirmed in Del.; death toll at 23
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. schools ordered to remain closed until end of academic year
Coronavirus: 39 million N95 masks at center of fraud investigation
Answering questions about problems with unemployment benefits
Jim Gardner talks to VP Mike Pence about COVID-19 threat in Philly
Tech editor provides tips to improving your home WiFi signal
Grocery stores ramping up safety procedures
AccuWeather: Chilly, Gusty Winds Through Friday
Show More
Storms with strong winds, hail hit Philly region
COVID-19: 1,209 cases confirmed in Del.; death toll at 23
More NJ testing sites open; Kim calls for 3rd FEMA testing site in S. Jersey
COVID-19 cases rise to 5,271 in Philadelphia
Day of Hope shines light on those helping Philadelphians in need
More TOP STORIES News