ViDA dating service offers to 'flirt for you'

How much would you be willing to do, or spend, for love? How about turning over your dating apps and dishing out about a month's rent?

A matchmaking service called "ViDA Select" will flirt for you -- for a price.

The online flirting service pairs up with other dating apps and does all the work to woo your next potential partner.

Packages can range from $695 a month for 2-6 dates to $1,295 a month for 6-12 dates.

They even have a ghost write that will flirt with your online match, then send you the transcripts so you can study-up for the meetup.

Talk about a "blind" date.
