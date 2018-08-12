WalMart to test out automated system to fill grocery bags

Robots may soon be filling your grocery bags at WalMart.
The retailer is testing a program at its supercenter in Salem, New Hampshire.
The automation system is called "alpha-bot."
The idea is to speed up the process of filling online orders.
The system will be housed in a new, 20,000 square foot extension to the store in Salem, which will also feature a drive-thru for customers.
