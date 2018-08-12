U.S. & WORLD

WalMart to test out automated system to fill grocery bags

WalMart to test out automated system to fill online orders.

Robots may soon be filling your grocery bags at WalMart.

The retailer is testing a program at its supercenter in Salem, New Hampshire.

The automation system is called "alpha-bot."

The idea is to speed up the process of filling online orders.

The system will be housed in a new, 20,000 square foot extension to the store in Salem, which will also feature a drive-thru for customers.

