Technology

Did Google or Apple add a COVID-19 tracking app to your smartphone?

By
Is it true that Apple or Google just added a COVID-19 tracking app on your smartphone?

It's a question that continues to swirl around on social media and the short answer is...no.

How to find the interface|

If you have an iPhone and you downloaded the latest update, go to Settings, then Privacy, and tap Health you will see COVID-19 Exposure Logging.

Apple and Google both added what's known as an application programming interface that will enable exposure notifications to work, with another app, if you choose to install one.

So basically all Google and Apple did was provide the framework to support any COVID-19 tracking app but the tool will not work unless you enable it.

Even if a COVID-19 tracking app does become available, you still have to choose to install it.

A good thing to remember when you download any app, take a look at what information you're potentially giving up, as they can track your location, have access to your contacts, pictures and browsing history.

Additionally, make sure to look at what permission you're giving before downloading any app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologygooglecoronaviruscontact tracingapplecellphoneu.s. & worldmobile appappscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Jersey adds Delaware to 14-day quarantine list
Phillies confirm Kingery, others tested positive for COVID-19
Local officials link COVID-19 spike to Myrtle Beach
AccuWeather: Humid With A Few More Storms
Eagles' DeSean Jackson says he doesn't hate Jewish community after posting anti-Semitic messages
Long lines form at MVC sites across NJ on first day of reopening
School District of Philadelphia releases results of reopening survey
Show More
Eagles season ticket holders can opt-out, get refund
Investigation: Customers sue Hertz for false theft claims
Flooding, hail, waterspouts: Severe weather hits Delaware Valley
Brazil's president tests positive for COVID-19
New rules: Foreign students must leave US if classes go online
More TOP STORIES News