TECHNOLOGY

Watch these kids struggle to use a VCR in honor of VCR Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch as kids react to ancient technology "from the times before DVD's." (WPVI)

Ah, the days of tracking, rewinding, and trips to Blockbuster. In honor of VCR Day, take a look back at a brief history of the videocassette recorder.

The VCR was invented in 1956, but it took until the 1970s to be mass produced for the general public. While some people preferred Betamax, VCRs revolutionized media, changed television-watching habits, and posed the first major copyright challenges.

The invention of the VCR particularly threatened the movie industry, which was already feeling pressure from the increasing popularity of television shows. In the landmark 1984 case, the Supreme Court ruled that the making of individual copies of complete television shows, otherwise known as "time-shifting," does not constitute copyright infringement, but is fair use.

But just as quickly as the VCR changed how we consumed media at home, it gave way to the DVD player and streaming video.

Today, children have no idea of the significance of the phrase, "Be kind, rewind." For them, the VCR is a peculiar contraption that is foreign and puzzling. Watching kids struggle to understand how to use one makes for an amusing moment for those of us that once used them so frequently.

Happy VCR Day!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologychildrenparentingfamilyfunny videodistractionwatercoolerbuzzworthy
TECHNOLOGY
Consumer Reports: Your laptop is dirtier than you think
Over 100 new emoji candidates proposed for release in 2019
People turning to dating apps to help them land their dream job
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
Consumer Reports: Saving on back to school gadgets
More Technology
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News