Everything you need to know about rescanning for television channels

What is it? ... Do I have to do it? ... How do I do it? ... I did it and now I can't see 6abc!
We're covering all of your questions and concerns!
The Short Answers:
What is the channel rescan?
Your television needs to scan the airwaves to make sure it can receive all of your local channels. Some of them are changing their frequencies and your TV needs to find them again.
Do I have to do it?
If you watch television with an antenna, you do. If you use cable or satellite, you do not.
How do I do it?
For most TVs, you just need to press the MENU or SETTINGS button on your remote, find the Channels section, and go to Auto Program or Auto Tuning. It might take several minutes.
I did it and now I can't see 6abc! Now what?
In the same MENU section where you found Auto Program, there is a Manual option. Go into that option and enter 6.0 when prompted. Still can't see us? Try...
Longer Explanations
What is the channel rescan?
The broadcast spectrum includes television and radio frequencies, as well as wireless broadband and cellular phone services. The Broadband portion of the spectrum is growing, and to make room for it, almost 1,000 television stations across the country have to change their frequencies. Modern televisions can scan for those frequencies and then display those stations on the same channels that you are already familiar with.
If you don't rescan, you won't be able to see the stations that have changed frequencies, even if you turn to the channel where you have always watched them.
Is Channel 6 moving?
We are not changing frequencies, but other stations in Philadelphia will change this summer. If you rescan and you can't see 6abc when you are finished, we want to help you.
If you still cannot see 6abc, please go to the bottom of this page and fill out the form.
How do I do it?
The National Association of Broadcasters has a detailed set of instructions. It includes links to major television manufacturers for specific directions. Click here to go to tvanswers.org/rescan.
I still don't quite get it!
That's ok. The National Association of Broadcasters has even more information on its website. It includes a video, and a way to set up a reminder that you have to do a rescan. Just click here to go to tvanswers.org.
Please Fill Out This Form If You Cannot See 6abc On Your Television
Everything you need to know about rescanning for television channels
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News