TECHNOLOGY

'What's a computer?' Apple's ad sparks anger on social media

The girl in the Apple commercial with her iPad. (YouTube/Apple)

An Apple commercial features a teen using her iPad through the day, but her question at end of the commercial has people upset on social media.

The video, set to the song "Go" by Louis The Child, shows off the iPad's versatility as a computer replacement, following a teen as she chats with friends, takes and edits photos, writes a paper, draws with the Apple Pencil, reads comics, and more while on the go.


At the end of the spot, the teen's neighbor asks her "What are you doing on your computer?" And she responds, "What's a computer?"

It's the last line that has sparked some anger.

