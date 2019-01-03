CONSUMER

What's the Deal: Cashing in on your old electronics

What's the Deal: Cashing in on your old electronics - Nydia Han reports during Action News at 4:30pm on January 3, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Many of you got new gadgets for the holidays and are now trying to figure out what to do with the older ones you already have.

Well, your old gadget could net you some fast cash and Consumer Reports has figured out the best ways to sell.

There are plenty of online classified services, but if you want simple - Eco ATM's are popping up across the country where you can sell MP3 players, tablets and cell phones.

Just plug your device in at the kiosk and it will examine it to determine the storage, the condition and the value on the market, then make you an offer.

And if you agree to sell, voila! Cash on the spot!

Online buyback services such as Decluttr and Gazelle work in much the same way.

Answering a few quick questions gets you a price and if you're happy, you can just print a free shipping label, box up your device and send it off.

Before you sell electronics with personal data on it, log out of any accounts, including cloud-based storage, and disable any apps that track your device, like "find my iPhone." Then, be sure the device has been completely erased.

On a phone, you would perform a factory reset, which scrubs it clean.

If you send your device to a reseller we haven't mentioned - do make sure that reseller is reputable. Start by doing an online search of its name. You don't want to send away your gadget and end up with nothing.

------
