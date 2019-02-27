What's the Deal: Cleaning up your social media clutter

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Decluttering and living the "minimalistic" life is a hot trend right now, but clearing clutter doesn't always have to do with cleaning out the closet, or the garage.
A Lambertville, New Jersey-based personal organizer says it's not just physical things that can create clutter in our lives, so should also consider a social media cleanup.
Laurie Palau, author of "Hot Mess: A Practical Guide to Getting Organized," says to start with your social media feed.
"One simple strategy is just to start unfollowing people. You don't have to unfriend them, you can just simply unfollow them or hide their stuff if there is someone who is not sparking joy for you, or causing you frustration or jealousy or anxiety," she said.
Next, she says consider your time your treasure.
"To just be more mindful to say at this time, I am just going to turn it off - whether it's in the evening or the morning," she said.
For many, Palau admits - it's addictive.
If you feel like it's too hard to step away or shut it down, there are apps like this one called "Freedom" that will do it for you.
"So you have breaks in your social media feed, so you don't have to rely on your own self-discipline," she said.
Also, she says it can be as simple as just creating a physical distance between yourself and your device.
"Put it in a drawer, put it in another room so you're not tempted to do these things," she said.
And finally, try to remember what's truly important.
"We need to create these systems and strategies to spend more tie with the people that spark joy in our lives," she said.
Palau says when you feel bad about unfollowing someone you love on social media, think of it like this: Sometimes, even in real life we just need a little break. And that's ok.
