TECHNOLOGY

Snapchat, Instagram remove Giphy after racist GIF appears: Report

EMBED </>More Videos

Snapchat and Instagram have reportedly removed GIPHY after a user reported that the service produced a racially insensitive GIF. (GIPHY)

Snapchat and Instagram have temporarily removed Giphy from their platforms after the popular service reportedly showed a user a racially insensitive image.

According to TechCrunch, the GIF in question included a racial slur about African Americans and made disparaging comments about crime within minority communities.

While the user who originally spotted the GIF said it appeared on Snapchat, another user later found it on Instagram, too.

Giphy told TechCrunch that the offensive image appeared because of a software bug. The service said it would re-moderate all of its GIF stickers by hand to ensure there was not other objectionable content available for users.

"We take full responsibility for these recent events and sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended," the company added.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyinstagramsnapchatsocial mediaracismgifu.s. & worldinternetmobile appbusiness
TECHNOLOGY
Consumer Reports: Your laptop is dirtier than you think
Over 100 new emoji candidates proposed for release in 2019
People turning to dating apps to help them land their dream job
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
Consumer Reports: Saving on back to school gadgets
More Technology
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News