Widespread internet outage for several global websites caused by cloud service problem

NEW YORK -- Several global websites are experiencing outages right now.
Reddit, Spotify, Twitch, Stack, gov.uk, Hulu, HBO Max, PayPal, Vimeo, Shopify, and news outlets CNN, the Guardian, the New York Times, BBC, Financial Times were facing outages Tuesday morning.
Users were not able to access the sites.
Fastly, a popular content delivery network, confirmed it's facing an outage on its website.
"The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented," a message reads on Fastly's website.
