Will the next iPhone have a foldable screen?

An iPhone that folds up? It could become a reality.Apple won a patent for a foldable screen that could be used on iPhones and other devices.The patent describes an electronic device with a display and cover that are flexible or bendable.It was granted Tuesday after the application was filed with the patent office in January 2018.It's a series of patent applications made by Apple recently with similar foldable technology.But don't get too far ahead of yourself: companies often patent ideas that are never actually created.The idea doesn't have to be feasible for the patent to be granted.