An iPhone that folds up? It could become a reality.
Apple won a patent for a foldable screen that could be used on iPhones and other devices.
The patent describes an electronic device with a display and cover that are flexible or bendable.
It was granted Tuesday after the application was filed with the patent office in January 2018.
It's a series of patent applications made by Apple recently with similar foldable technology.
But don't get too far ahead of yourself: companies often patent ideas that are never actually created.
The idea doesn't have to be feasible for the patent to be granted.
Will the next iPhone have a foldable screen?
