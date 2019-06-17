Technology

Pavlok wristband sends shock to help prevent bad habits

(KGO-TV)

Amazon is selling a device that's designed to give you a shock any time you give in to temptation.

It's called the Pavlok wristband. The bracelet sends an electric shock to your body every time you find yourself falling victim to bad habits - like biting your nails, smoking, oversleeping, or eating too much fast food. You can also download the Pavlok app to send a jolt to your phone.

Pavlock says 20,000 people have permanently broken their bad habits by using the device.

