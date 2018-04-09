TECHNOLOGY

Houston-based company launching first ever luxury space hotel for $792K a night

You can now book your spot on the first ever luxury space hotel. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
If you've ever wanted to take a vacation hundreds of miles away from Earth, a Houston-based company may have an out-of-this-world opportunity for you.

Orion Span says it will open the first luxury space hotel in just three years.

The company says its Aurora Station will have enough room to hold four passengers and two crew members for 12 days at a time.

For $792,000 a night, Orion Span says guests will see stunning views at 200 miles above the Earth's surface.

The hotel will orbit Earth every 90 minutes, so you'll see an average of 16 sunrises and sunsets every 24 hours.

You'll also be able to have an "astronaut experience" where you can grow food in space or perform research.

Guests can livestream with friends and family back home using the station's high-speed wireless Internet.

Each person also gets their own private suite.

Doing the math for the 12-day trip, the total cost starts at roughly $9.5 million per person.

For the novice space traveler, which might be most of us, Orion Span claims it can prepare you for the trip with a three-month training program.

Part of the certification program will be completed in person at the company's Houston facility.

An $80,000 deposit is required to reserve your spot.

The deposit is fully refundable.

The station is slated to launch in late 2021. It will host its first guests in 2022.
