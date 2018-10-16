YOUTUBE

YouTube service experiencing outages Tuesday

YouTube logo (Youtube)

YouTube users were left searching for other ways to entertain themselves Tuesday after outages spanning the globe.

The video streaming service tweeted on Tuesday night, stating it was aware of reported problems on the site and with products YouTubeTV and YouTube Music.



"We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed," the tweet said, in part.

The cause of the issue was not stated by the company.

Philadelphia Police chimed in on twitter about the outage as well, jokingly urging citizens not to call 911.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyu.s. & worldyoutube
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
YOUTUBE
Co-creator of popular YouTube channel accused of molesting young actress
Will Smith bungee jumps from helicopter for 50th birthday
Will Smith to celebrate 50th birthday with bungee jump from helicopter
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter in California
More youtube
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook 'unsend' button reportedly on the way
Library unveils 3D hologram of Ronald Reagan
Tesla's Model 3 named safest car ever made
Hi-tech shark detection system being tested in California
More Technology
Top Stories
Fire engulfs Browns Mills home
Waiting for a winner in the $667 million Mega Millions Jackpot
Rash of daytime burglaries reported in Graduate Hospital
Bucks Co. residents warned to watch for more possible explosives
14 kids detained following large fight on Broad Street
AccuWeather: A Windy Wednesday
Body of girl, 2, found partially buried; caregiver questioned
Mother mourns the loss of daughter to hit-and-run
Show More
Officer rescues kitten from car
AG: Mom helped make child porn using daughter, 3, in Delco
Man resentenced, gets 22 years to life in retired cop's murder
DA: Man killed in Cheltenham after possible road rage incident
Charles Barkley discusses Embiid, Fultz, Simmons ahead of season opener
More News