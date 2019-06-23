Teen among 9 people shot in weekend violence in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating multiple shootings that left at least nine people injured this weekend, including a teenager.On Sunday morning, police were still combing over the 2400 block of Moore Street in Point Breeze. It was 10:30 p.m. Saturday when gunfire erupted and four young men between the ages of 23 and 27 years old were shot.The violence was all part of another violent Saturday night and early Sunday morning in Philadelphia.Felicia Sherrob of Point Breeze said, "All we can do is pray. That's all we can do."Sherrob lives with and takes care of all of her grandchildren, including the youngest, Victoria, who she was holding Sunday morning."We got babies around here. We don't know who's doing it but it's no peace. No peace. You can sit there for a couple of minutes and there it is," she said.She as well as several other neighbors there say those who chose violence have ruined their community.Cliff Douglas said, "My mom just told me it's becoming unmanageable around here. She's scared to go to her car."Neighbor Charmanie Smith said, "You can't even come out. Like after 6:00 p.m. you might as well don't even go to the store. I'm scared to come outside. There is these shootings all the time."From Point Breeze police were kept busy in West Philadelphia in the 700 block of North 46th Street.Investigators say a 21-year-old man was shot while smoking a cigarette in his back yard.The victim was shot a staggering five times. He is expected to survive. After he was wounded, he managed to get inside his car but would crash it. That happened at 38th and Walnut.When the 21-year-old lost control he slammed into two other parked cars, but he didn't stop there.Police say he got out, ran four blocks to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he's now listed in critical condition.Another shooting happened in the 2800 block of North Swanson Street. That's where A 55-year-old man was shot in his back and is listed in critical.The fourth shooting happened in the 2600 block of West Somerset Street.A 24-year-old was shot in the back and is also listed in critical condition.And by Sunday afternoon, a teen boy was shot on the 3000 block of N. 6th Street. He is expected to recover.Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, a 39-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot on the 2300 block of St. Albans Street. He is currently listed in critical condition.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.