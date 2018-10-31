Teen and 5-year-old child shot while trick or treating in Olney

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a teen and a 5-year-old child shot and wounded in the Olney section.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday along the 5700 block of North Hope Street.

Police say a 5-year-old boy was shot in the leg, and a 14-year-old girl was grazed in the leg.

Both were rushed by officers to Einstein Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting happened at dusk during the time kids were out trick or treating.

So far, no arrests.

