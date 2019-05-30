13-year-old arrested following lockdown at Winslow Township High School

WINSLOW TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Police said Winslow Township High School received a voicemail containing a threat of a school shooting Thursday morning.

Officials said the school was placed on lockdown just before 9 a.m. and Winslow Middle School, which is adjacent to the high school, was placed in a lockout status for precautionary measures.

Police said as they were conducting an investigation into the threat, a 13-year-old suspect was identified.

The teen was subsequently taken into custody and transported to Winslow Township police headquarters.

At approximately 10:15 a.m., both schools had their lockdown and lockout protocols lifted.

There were no guns or any weapons located or recovered during the investigation.

Police said the investigation revealed that the threat was not credible.

According to officials, the juvenile will be charged with false public alarms and terroristic threats.

Police said three people were transported by ambulance to area hospitals for medical issues not related to the threat.
