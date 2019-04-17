Teen arrested after wrestling fake alligator in Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WPVI) -- A teenager in Florida was arrested after he wrestled with a fake alligator inside of a mall.Video shows 18-year-old Gianny Sosa-Hernandez remove his sweatshirt, jump over a barrier and throw the alligator into the display's pond.He then picks it up and performs a wrestling move known as an RKO.Sosa-Hernandez was charged with criminal mischief.Officials say the alligator, which was valued at more than $3,500 was damaged.