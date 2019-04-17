Teen arrested after wrestling fake alligator in Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WPVI) -- A teenager in Florida was arrested after he wrestled with a fake alligator inside of a mall.

Video shows 18-year-old Gianny Sosa-Hernandez remove his sweatshirt, jump over a barrier and throw the alligator into the display's pond.

He then picks it up and performs a wrestling move known as an RKO.

Sosa-Hernandez was charged with criminal mischief.

Officials say the alligator, which was valued at more than $3,500 was damaged.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridau.s. & worldalligator
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News