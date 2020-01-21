Teen arrested in murder of South Philadelphia grocery store employee; charged with additional murder

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have arrested the man they say gunned down a corner store employee in South Philadelphia earlier this month.

Tyseem Murray, 18, of Bartram Drive, has been arrested and charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, robbery and other related charges.

Police said back on January 7, Murray shot Xiaoding Li while attempting to rob the JD Hoyu Grocery store on the 900 block of Porter Street.

Li, the 31-year-old son of the store's owner, was found lying behind the counter by a customer.

Paramedics arrived to find Li had been shot once in the chest. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he later died.

Police said Murray was also charged with the homicide of 15-year-old Zyqueire Echevarria that occurred in October 2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiaarrestmurderrobberyhomicideteen shot
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Watch Action News at 4pm
Man confesses to murder in Bucks County cold case: DA
Man found dead inside burning Jeep in South Philly
Crews battle fire at Montgomery County apartment complex
4 charged after body found inside trash can in Olney
1st Coronavirus US case confirmed by CDC
POLL: Will you be rooting for Andy Reid in Super Bowl LIV?
Show More
LIVE: President Donald Trump impeachment trial begins
Woman charged after teen's body found in Philly basement
Crews pull woman from under River Line train in Pennsauken
Girl, 12, struck by driver near Pennsville High School
PETA: 'Morbidly obese' bear removed after Baldwin letter
More TOP STORIES News