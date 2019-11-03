Teen artist, born blind, becomes published illustrator

Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dead, 14-year-old injured after double shooting in Philly
2-alarm fire tears through vacant warehouse in Kensington
Philadelphia Eagles fan attends 300th straight home game
AccuWeather: Dry, Sunny Monday
Mom tells son she ate all his Halloween candy, his reaction is adorable
Man shot twice in Port Richmond
Show More
New PennDOT pilot program will track speed in work zones
Daylight saving time may be bad for you, scientists say
KOP Mall allowing shoppers to reserve parking spots using app
Volunteers give back to Philly elementary school
Gritty surprises cancer-stricken boy who wrote adorable letter
More TOP STORIES News