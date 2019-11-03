WATCH
VIDEOS
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Best of the Class
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Teen artist, born blind, becomes published illustrator
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dead, 14-year-old injured after double shooting in Philly
2-alarm fire tears through vacant warehouse in Kensington
Philadelphia Eagles fan attends 300th straight home game
AccuWeather: Dry, Sunny Monday
Mom tells son she ate all his Halloween candy, his reaction is adorable
Man shot twice in Port Richmond
Show More
New PennDOT pilot program will track speed in work zones
Daylight saving time may be bad for you, scientists say
KOP Mall allowing shoppers to reserve parking spots using app
Volunteers give back to Philly elementary school
Gritty surprises cancer-stricken boy who wrote adorable letter
More TOP STORIES News