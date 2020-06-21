17-year-old bicyclist struck, killed by driver in Philadelphia's Roxborough section

17 year old bicyclist killed near Henry Ave and Barnes St in Wissahickon this afternoon after he was hit by a car. The driver remained on scene. Neighbors say this road has long been a problem from issues with poor visibility to speeding. @6abc pic.twitter.com/9V1UMoyFB5 — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) June 21, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenage boy has died after police say he was struck and killed by a driver in Philadelphia's Roxborough section on Sunday afternoon.It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Henry Avenue and Barnes Street.Police say the 17-year-old boy was traveling eastbound on Barnes Street on his bike when he was struck by the driver.The teen was killed in the accident, police say.The driver did stay at the scene and is cooperating with police.Witnesses say the victim was wearing his helmet at the time of the accident."It sounded like an explosion," said one neighbor who did not want to be identified.Suzanne Hagner lives nearby and says she has lobbied for years to make this dangerous section of Henry Avenue safer.The Streets Department recently installed lights and PennDOT was about to begin a project."When the PennDOT project starts we're going to get a raised median there which will slow people down. They're going to put in a bike trail, a pedestrian trail on the side. We're going to get a red-light camera," said Hagner.No charges have been filed against the driver.The victim has not yet been identified.