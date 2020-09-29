Delaware State Police investigate deadly crash involving 16-year-old bicyclist in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a 16-year-old bicyclist on Tuesday afternoon in Bellevue.According to police, the crash happened at about 12 p.m. on Bellevue Parkway, near Philadelphia Pike, when the driver of a box truck followed a green arrow and made a left onto Bellvue Parkway.At the same time, the teen, who was not wearing a helmet, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Philadelphia Pike, police said.As the truck completed the left turn, the teen was hit. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.His name is being withheld at this time pending the notification of next of kin, police said.Following the crash, southbound lanes of Philadelphia Pike were closed from Silverside Road to Bellevue Parkway.The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact Det. Calio at 302-365-8483.