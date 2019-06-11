16-year-old boy blames hot wings, bathroom run for speeding in Camaro

MANITOBA, Canada -- Police hear a lot of excuses from people they pull over for speeding: this is not one of the better ones.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police tweeted that a 16-year-old boy driving a Chevrolet Camaro told them he was speeding because he ate too many hot wings and needed a bathroom.

Police had clocked the teen driving at 105 mph.

Officers were not amused with the excuse.

The teen was fined more than $1,000 and will likely have his license suspended.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
foodcanadateenbathroomspeedingchickenpolice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Good Samaritan helps thwart sexual assault in New Jersey
14-year-old shot while out with friends in SW Phila.
Firefighters battle blaze at Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery
2 injured, including teen, in West Philly shooting
NYC helicopter crash-landing on building kills pilot
AccuWeather: Sun Returns, Less Humid Today
Mom says she was kicked out of pool for breastfeeding
Show More
Police: Woman accused of stealing laundry surrenders
New security measures at Art All Night Trenton
Rhys Hoskins surprises Philly students
Diner en Blanc date to be revealed at Old City party
5 charged after allegedly racking up $66K in unpaid tolls
More TOP STORIES News