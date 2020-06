EMBED >More News Videos Police said one person is dead following a shooting during a burglary attempt inside a South Philadelphia gun store.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager is facing charges in connection to the deadly break-in at a South Philadelphia gun shop earlier this week. The district attorney's office says the 17-year-old was one of four people who broke into the Firing Line on the 1500 block of Front Street.He is charged with robbery and burglary.A 29-year-old man among the group was shot and killed by the business owner who was standing guard due to the recent looting in the city.So far, no other charges have been filed but the investigation is ongoing.