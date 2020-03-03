teen shot

Teen critical after 2 gunmen fire shots into West Philadelphia corner store, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said an 18-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times while inside a West Philadelphia corner store Monday night.

According to investigators, two gunmen opened the door and fired multiple shots into the Wyalusing Food Market at 54th and Wyalusing streets just after 7 p.m.

Police said the 38-year-old store owner was also shot in the leg during the incident. A bullet went through the counter and hit him while he was cooking. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said they believe the 18-year-old was the intended target as he was hit multiple times. He was shot in the neck, chest and left side, and is listed in critical condition at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

A handful of other customers, including the owner's 17-year-old son, were in the store when the shooting occurred. Police said none of them were struck by gunfire.

Last March, the same store was the site of an attempted robbery where the would-be robber was shot and killed by the store owner.
