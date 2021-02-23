shooting

15-year-old boy critically injured in West Philly shooting

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the person who shot a 15-year-old boy in West Philadelphia.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. Monday along the 1300 block of North 57th Street.

Police said the victim was walking with two others when he was shot.

He was struck in the foot and torso.

The teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators found 15 shells casings at the scene.

Police say they are looking for two people who were seen fleeing the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west philadelphiashootingteenager
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Shooting at Philly Airbnb leads to police chase, crash
2 face firearms charges after shooting near SEPTA station
Man shot in parking garage of Dave & Buster's
Woman shoots intruder in North Philadelphia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect wanted for rape inside Macy's bathroom
Homeless encampment growing at Center City PATCO stop
2 people stabbed at school playground; suspect in custody
AccuWeather: Lots Of Clouds Today With A Few Wet Snow Showers
Pianist makes history playing music composed by Black pioneer
Budget committee advances relief bill with 3rd stimulus check
NJ governor signs laws to set up legal marijuana market
Show More
One woman decides 'The Bachelor' Matt isn't 'the one'
NASA releases stunning new video of rover landing on Mars
US COVID death toll tops 500K, matching the toll of 3 wars
Police issue warning after 4 boys fall through frozen pond
2 face firearms charges after shooting near SEPTA station
More TOP STORIES News