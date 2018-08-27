PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A teen is in critical condition following a shooting in the Juniata section of the city Monday night.
It happened just after 11 p.m. on the 3900 block of Dungan Street.
Police said a man, believed to be a teen, was shot in the chest in the rear of a residential block.
He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.
At this time there is no word on a motive for the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps