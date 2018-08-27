A teen is in critical condition following a shooting in the Juniata section of the city Monday night.It happened just after 11 p.m. on the 3900 block of Dungan Street.Police said a man, believed to be a teen, was shot in the chest in the rear of a residential block.He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.At this time there is no word on a motive for the shooting.No arrests have been made.The investigation is ongoing.------