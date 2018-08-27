Teen critical following shooting in Juniata, police say

Choppper 6 over a shooting in Juniata as reported during Action News at 11 on August 27, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A teen is in critical condition following a shooting in the Juniata section of the city Monday night.

It happened just after 11 p.m. on the 3900 block of Dungan Street.

Police said a man, believed to be a teen, was shot in the chest in the rear of a residential block.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

At this time there is no word on a motive for the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

