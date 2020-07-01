19 year old critical following shooting in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a gunman who critically injured a young man in North Philadelphia early Wednesday.The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on the 3000 block of North Front Street.Officers said the shooter fired once, striking the 19-year-old victim in the abdomen. He is hospitalized in critical condition.Investigators said the suspect ran away.According to police, crime cameras recorded the entire incident.Officers said they hope to make a quick arrest.