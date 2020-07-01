19 year old critical following shooting in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a gunman who critically injured a young man in North Philadelphia early Wednesday.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on the 3000 block of North Front Street.

Officers said the shooter fired once, striking the 19-year-old victim in the abdomen. He is hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators said the suspect ran away.

According to police, crime cameras recorded the entire incident.

Officers said they hope to make a quick arrest.
