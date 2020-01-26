missing children

Teen, 4-month-old daughter reported missing in Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania -- A 15-year-old mother and her 4-month-old daughter went missing Saturday in Delaware County, according to police.

The Upper Darby Police Department said Camiya Watson picked up her daughter, Aaziyah Watson, without permission and has not returned the baby to her custodial guardian.

Police said Camiya is often seen visiting the Kensington area.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, please call police.
