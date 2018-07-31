Teen dead, 2 wounded in Allentown shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3857330" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video from the scene of a homicide investigation in Allentown.

A teenager was killed and two others were injured following a shooting in Allentown Tuesday.It happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Harrison Street.Officials said three victims were taken to area hospitals. One of those victims, 16-year-old Carolina Monsanto later died from her injuries.There is no word on the conditions of the other two victims.The shooter is currently on the loose and police are looking for witnesses, officials say.Investigators said not clear on whether the shooting took place in a house or on the street------