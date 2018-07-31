Teen dead, 2 wounded in Allentown shooting

Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Allentown, Pa. as reported during Action News at 10 on July 31, 2018. (WPVI)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
A teenager was killed and two others were injured following a shooting in Allentown Tuesday.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Harrison Street.

Officials said three victims were taken to area hospitals. One of those victims, 16-year-old Carolina Monsanto later died from her injuries.

There is no word on the conditions of the other two victims.

Raw video from the scene of a homicide investigation in Allentown.



The shooter is currently on the loose and police are looking for witnesses, officials say.

Investigators said not clear on whether the shooting took place in a house or on the street

