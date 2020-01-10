Teen dead after serious crash involving school bus in New Castle, Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A teenager is dead and several others are injured in a crash involving a school bus on Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 3:38 p.m. on Memorial Drive in New Castle.

Police tell Action News that four 16-year-old girls were inside a vehicle when it crashed with a school bus. Police say one of the girls driving the vehicle died in the wreck.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as several students were let off the school bus.

Police say two students were taken from the bus to hospital with minor injuries.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a crash involving a school bus in New Castle, Delaware on January 9, 2020.



The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

