Teen dead after serious crash involving school bus in New Castle, Delaware

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5830983" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 was over the scene of a crash involving a school bus in New Castle, Delaware on January 9, 2020.

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A teenager is dead and several others are injured in a crash involving a school bus on Thursday afternoon.It happened around 3:38 p.m. on Memorial Drive in New Castle.Police tell Action News that four 16-year-old girls were inside a vehicle when it crashed with a school bus. Police say one of the girls driving the vehicle died in the wreck.Chopper 6 was over the scene as several students were let off the school bus.Police say two students were taken from the bus to hospital with minor injuries.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.