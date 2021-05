PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager is dead and another is wounded after being shot on Thursday night in Southwest Philadelphia.It happened around 7:30 p.m. near Ithan Street and Grays Avenue.Police say a 16-year-old boy died at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia after being shot once in the chest.The shooting also injured a 13-year-old boy who was shot once in the arm. He is currently listed in stable condition at CHOP.An arrest has been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.