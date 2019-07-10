Police: Teen dies after hit-and-run in Gloucester Township

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A teenager has died after a hit-and-run in Camden County, New Jersey on Tuesday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. on the 2000 block of Sicklerville Road in Gloucester Township.

Sources say a 16-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a driver. He was later pronounced dead.

Police say they are still searching for the driver believed to be traveling in a dark-colored midsize SUV with front end damage.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hit and runnew jersey newsaccident
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14 arrested, 8 kilos of drugs seized in Kensington bust
Police search for 60 teens seen looting South Street Walgreens
3 sought for stealing $60,000 in cash from Bensalem home
Hollywood icon Rip Torn dies at 88, family says
Police: Man's body found in Southwest Philadelphia field
Police: Unknown man punches woman in face, tells her to get in his car
Temple halts tuition hike for Pennsylvania undergraduates
Show More
New law seems unlikely to alter Philly gun law prosecutions
Hahnemann University Hospital's maternity ward to shut down Friday
Couple dead in murder-suicide outside burning home identified
Terrifying video shows engine trouble on plane that diverted to Raleigh
NTSB probing SEPTA accident that left worker dead
More TOP STORIES News