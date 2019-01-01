A 17-year-old boy died after an incident at Blue Mountain Resort in the Poconos Mountains Tuesday, according to the Carbon County coroner.The coroner said their office was called to Palmerton Hospital early Tuesday.The accident at the Lower Towamensing Township resort happened around 11:30 a.m., Blue Mountain representative Tricia Matsko said.Matsko said the incident remains under investigation."Our thoughts go out to the young gentleman's family," Matsko said.