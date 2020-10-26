Teen dies after shooting at Nockamixon State Park; hunter may be involved

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7367365" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> DA Matthew Weintraub provides update on fatal shooting at Nockamixon State Park on October 24, 2020.

Jason Kutt, 18, was killed by gunfire at Nockamixon State Park on Saturday.

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating what led to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Bucks County, Pennsylvania man at Nockamixon State Park over the weekend.The incident was reported around 5:15 p.m. Saturday near the Old Ridge Road entrance to the park in Quakertown.Pennsylvania State Game Wardens and State Park Rangers who were patrolling the park responded and found Jason Kutt with a gunshot wound. Kutt was with his girlfriend in the park at the time of the shooting.Officials said first aid was performed and Kutt was transported from the park to St. Luke's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.On Monday morning, Kutt's family issued a statement to say that he had passed away.It read, in part: "Jason was 18 years old and a 2020 Pennridge graduate. He loved playing his guitars, video games and taking walks in nature to take amazing pictures and spending time with his girlfriend... Please remember to hug your loved ones because tomorrow is never promised."Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub confirmed that Kutt's girlfriend saw a hunter nearby walking away from the scene after the fatal shot was fire, but it has yet to be determined if the hunter is involved."The evidence leads us to believe, at this point, is that when his girlfriend looked up, she was able to see a hunter in the roadway. But where the actual shot came from. It had to be close by to there if, in fact, it did come from that hunter, but we can't say definitively," said Weintraub.Weintraub is pleading with the public to come forward with information to help determine what led to Kutt's death."This was a young kid with his whole life ahead of him. He has no apparent enemies, had done nothing wrong, had done nothing to incur any wrath from anyone," added Weintraub. "This is just a terrible tragedy and right not we're trying to find out who was at the other end of this gun and whether a crime has been committed."If you have any information you are asked to contact them at 215-348-6868 or 215-340-8147.