sentencing

Teen gets jail time after pushing friend off 50-foot bridge

EMBED <>More Videos

Taylor Smith, who has been charged with reckless endangerment for pushing friend Jordan Holgeron off a bridge in Washington, said in an interview with ''Good Morning America'' that would accept whatever consequences the prosecutor decides on.

VANCOUVER, Washington -- The 19-year-old woman who pushed a friend off a 52-foot bridge in the Pacific Northwest was sentenced to two days in jail, KATU reported Wednesday.

The TV station also reported Tay'Lor Smith was additionally ordered to serve 38 days with a work crew after pleading guilty to reckless endangerment stemming from the viral incident.

Smith was the focus of an investigation in connection to a YouTube video that showed the teen push Jordan Holgerson off Multon Falls in Washington last August.

Holgerson broke six ribs and punctured her lungs in a fall of over 50 feet.

In an interview on "Good Morning America," Smith said she didn't consider the repercussions.

According to Holgerson, she had been dealing with anxiety and panic attacks since the incident.

RELATED:

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetywashingtonsentencingu.s. & worldcaught on camera
SENTENCING
Man gets life term for killing estranged wife as son watched
From a life sentence to a life serving: Philly man's new reality
Mom who seduced teen sentenced to 1 year in jail
Man's murder conviction overturned after 9 years
TOP STORIES
Video shows knife-wielding man randomly attacking others in Fishtown
Father charged with vehicular homicide in son's death
Woman admits giving birth at work, leaving baby in toilet
SWAT team with guns drawn raids home for toddler with fever
Jury weighs death for man who raped, dismembered teen
3 Philadelphia motels sued over alleged sex trafficking
Jayme Closs update: Jake Patterson pleads guilty
Show More
Commuters learning details about massive I-95 project
Avid 11-year-old fan gets Phillies opening day honor
Charlottesville attack: Man pleads guilty to hate crime charges
Philadelphia police recruit returns to training after heart attack
New Jersey postal worker credited with saving resident's life
More TOP STORIES News