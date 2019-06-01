Teen girl hit by car moments after leaving Simon Gratz High School prom

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 17-year-old girl is recovering in the hospital after she was hit by a car just moments after leaving her prom.

It happened in Philadelphia's Wynnefield Heights section on Friday night.

Police say she was crossing the 4200 block of City Avenue at the Hilton Hotel.

Officers say the teen had just left the Simon Gratz High School prom.

Investigators say the driver did stop.

The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

She is expected to be okay.
