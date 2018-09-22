Teen gunned down outside his home in Germantown

A teenager is gunned down right outside his own home, now his mother makes a plea to find his killer."A typical 18-year-old who just wanted to live a teenage life and you know just be a kid, " said Angela Parrish, victim's mother.Parrish says her oldest son, Markeish Johnson, was looking forward to his future."He just wanted to finish school and do carpentry," she said.But that future was violently cut short during a routine stop to the corner market. Angela says she remembers her last words to her son."He like 'mom I want to go to the store, he like mom I love you, mom I love you,' and I'm like son I love you too."Just before 10:30 Friday night on August 12, 2016, he was walking back home along the 200 block of East Collom Street in Philadelphia's Germantown section.Markeish's grandmother says he never had a chance."The killer just walked right by him, let him go up by several feet and then just shot him from the back," said Christine Henry.Markeish was killed 30 feet from his home."Whoever did this, did it from behind like a coward," added Parrish.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous.Two years later, Angela says the family is coping with the loss the best they can."We have our times but we go to counseling and we try to pull through. It's very hard, very hard," she said.------