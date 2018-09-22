Teen gunned down outside his home in Germantown

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen gunned down outside his home in Germantown. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on September 22, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A teenager is gunned down right outside his own home, now his mother makes a plea to find his killer.

"A typical 18-year-old who just wanted to live a teenage life and you know just be a kid, " said Angela Parrish, victim's mother.

Parrish says her oldest son, Markeish Johnson, was looking forward to his future.

"He just wanted to finish school and do carpentry," she said.

But that future was violently cut short during a routine stop to the corner market. Angela says she remembers her last words to her son.

"He like 'mom I want to go to the store, he like mom I love you, mom I love you,' and I'm like son I love you too."

Just before 10:30 Friday night on August 12, 2016, he was walking back home along the 200 block of East Collom Street in Philadelphia's Germantown section.

Markeish's grandmother says he never had a chance.

"The killer just walked right by him, let him go up by several feet and then just shot him from the back," said Christine Henry.

Markeish was killed 30 feet from his home.

"Whoever did this, did it from behind like a coward," added Parrish.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Two years later, Angela says the family is coping with the loss the best they can.

"We have our times but we go to counseling and we try to pull through. It's very hard, very hard," she said.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newscrime fightershomicide investigationteen killedNorthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect wanted for sex offenses against minors spotted in New Hope
Teen critical after shooting in Kensington
7 people rescued from stuck Ferris wheel in Camden Co.
Bucks Co. teen found 2 days after crashing car into ditch
Man arrested after assaulting medic in Center City
Water boil advisory issued in Reading
Gunmen attack Iran military parade, killing at least 24
Woman arrested following violent assault in Washington Township, New Jersey
Show More
Tacony Palmyra Bridge reopens after being stuck in open position
Man fatally shot while sitting on front porch in Germantown
NJ sheriff recorded making racial remarks resigns
New video released of serial robbery suspect in Philadelphia
Shawn Christy, accused of threatening President Trump, caught in Ohio
More News